William M. Knight, 70

BENLD (July 3, 2018) – William M. “Mike” Knight, 70, of Benld passed away at 10:05 a.m., Wednesday, June 27, 2018, at St. John’s Hospital in Springfield.

He was born July 14, 1947, in Highland, a son of Raymond and Eva Gardner. He married Sandra Lienemann on Feb. 17, 1999, in Bel Aire, Md.; she survives.

Mr. Knight was a veteran of the U.S. Army, having served 29 years. He worked as a toy associate at Walmart for four years.

In addition to his wife, surviving are a son, Denny (Amy) Gardner of Benld; five grandchildren, Tessa, Marie, Sydney, Dustin, Tyler and Wyatt; a great-grandchild, Kenlee; a sister, Pamela (Larry) Flaugher of Edwardsville; and his beloved dogs.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Arthur Knight; and a brother, Dennis Gardner.

Visitation was held from 5-7 p.m., Tuesday, July 3, at Kravanya Funeral Home in Benld.

Memorials may be made to Benld Fire Department, Gillespie-Benld Area Ambulance Service, or to the donor’s choice of charity.

Anyone wishing to send an online condolence may do so at kravanyafuneral.com.