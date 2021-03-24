William M. Fraser

William M. Fraser, 59, of Carlinville, passed away Saturday, March 20, 2021 at 9 pm at Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis after a long battle with cancer – his wife and son were at his side. Born February 25, 1962, in White Hall, Illinois to James and Vera (nee Moss) Fraser,

He married Patrice Weise, October 18, 1991 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Carlinville.

Bill is preceded in death by both parents and his brother Larry Fraser.

Bill graduated from North Greene High School in White Hall in 1980, and from St. Louis College of Pharmacy in 1985 and began his pharmacy career at Sullivan’s Drugs in Carlinville, where he spent several years, before beginning a long association with WalMart, first in Taylorville and then in Carlinville. He loved retail pharmacy and considered his customers family, striving to provide them with the very best of care and consultation, and many of his co-workers became dear friends.

He was a sports fanatic and would likely have watched a tiddley-winks competition were nothing else available. He was a lifelong member of Cardinals Nation and enjoyed every aspect of the game, but was especially happy when at Busch Stadium with his son and friends. He also enjoyed Illini football and basketball, was a devoted Michael Jordan and Bulls fan back in the day, an often disappointed Rams football fan, and loved golf as well – and was thrilled when Tiger Woods made his comeback. He played baseball and basketball in high school, and played golf, bowled in the Elks Bowling League, and fished as an adult.

Bill passed on his love of sports to his son, teaching him the basics of baseball, basketball and football, and thoroughly enjoyed watching Joe compete as a Carlinville Cavalier in those sports – as Bill’s health began to fail, the one thing he would not miss were Cavalier’s sports events.

He also loved music, and was a classic rock aficionado, but tolerated his wife’s more eclectic tastes and accompanied her to numerous concerts, as well as performances at the Fox Theater in St. Louis. He became a member of the Elks shortly after moving to Carlinville and was proud to take part in community service projects with his Elks brothers and sisters.

Bill is survived by his wife Patrice and beloved son Joe of Carlinville; his sisters, Cara Sue (Rob) Crain of Manchester, Illinois and Joyce (Ed) Baker of White Hall, and many nieces and nephews. He also thought highly of Joe’s friend Donovan King, who spent many hours with the family as the boys were growing up.

A visitation will be held Thursday, March 25, 2021 from 4-8pm at Ss. Mary & Joseph Catholic Church.

Funeral Mass will be Friday, March 26, 2021 at 10am at the church with burial to follow at Mayfield Cemetery.

Memorials are to Macoupin County Animal Control and Adoption Center of Carlinville, and the Chordoma Foundation of Durham, North Carolina.

