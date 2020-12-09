William Lewis Ritchey

William “Bill” Lewis Ritchey, 87 of Medora, died at 2:50 p.m. Friday, Nov. 20, 2020 at Jerseyville Manor.

He was born March 3, 1933 in rural Jersey County to the late William and Tossie (Frost) Ritchey.

Bill married Edna Platto Dec. 6, 1958 in Greene County. She survives.

Bill served the country in the United States Air Force from 1953-1954. He returned from the Air Force to farm with his father. When he wasn’t farming, Bill enjoyed spending much of his time at his second home in Estes Park, Colo. He was a member of Faith Baptist Church in Godfrey.

He is survived by his wife, Edna; two sons Mike (Judy) Ritchey of Medora and Brad (Kim) Ritchey of Bethalto; six grandchildren Jared (Chelsea) Ritchey, Austin Ritchey, Shelby Ritchey, Abraham (Mary) Ritchey, Brandon (Hannah) Admire and Joshua Admire; two great grandchildren David and Noah Admire.

Bill was preceded in death by his parents and grandson Bradley Admire.

A private graveside service will be held at Medora Cemetery with Pastor Tom Olney officiating.

Memorials may be made to Gideons International.

Condolences may be left online at andersonfamilyfuneral.com.