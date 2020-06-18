William (Kuley) W. Kulenkamp

William (Kuley) W. Kulenkamp, 71, of Carlinville, formerly of Shipman, received his heavenly wings June 8 at Carlinville Rehabilitation Center.

He was born July 29, 1948 in Alton, to the late Kenneth Kulenkamp and Emily Harris Kulenkamp.

He is survived by his wife, Linda Johnson Kulenkamp, married May 24, 1997. He is also survived by two sons, Levi (Melissa) Kulenkamp of Rogersville, Mo and Kyle (Carson) Kulenkamp of Carlinville; two step sons, Scott (Jessica) Dunn of White Hall, Ariz. and Tim (Kris) Dunn of Chesterfield and a stepdaughter, Melaine Dunn of Springfield. He really enjoyed seeing his 12 grandkids and five great-grandkids…hands down the best “Poppy” ever!

He is survived by a brother Jack Kulenkamp of North Carolina and sisters Peggy Yudinsky of Carlinville and Dorothy Kulenkamp of Alton and Ruth Kulenkamp of Nilwood, Il.

He graduated Southwestern High School in 1966. Following high school, he went into the United States Air Force for four years. He then came back to Carlinville to work at Ford Tractor for several years then became an authorized dealer for Snap-On tools for 14 years. He then retired and worked for Carquest for several years.

He enjoyed riding his motorcycles, camping, traveling and working in his garage.

He was a Mason of Shipman Lodge No. 0212 for 47 years, a member of the American Legion Post 554 of Carlinville, a member of the Abate of Illinois – Black Diamond Chapter, and past president and current member of Iron Sleds Motorcycle Club in Nilwood, Il.

A celebration of life will be Saturday, June 13, at 2 p.m. at the Iron Sleds Clubhouse in Nilwood, Il.

He will be interred at Camp Butler National Cemetery with military honors at a later date.

If desired, donations may be made to the American Lung Association.

Visit heinzfuneralhome.com to leave condolences.