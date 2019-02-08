William K. Wadsworth

William Knoop Wadsworth, 72, of Alton passed away Monday evening, Jan. 28, 2019, at his residence.

William was born June 13, 1946, in Alton, the only son of Maurice and Maryon (Knoop) Wadsworth .

William graduated from Alton High School with the class of 1965.

He married Penny Randall on Sept. 17, 1966, in Alton, and they traveled the United States and abroad while in the U.S. Marines.

William proudly served his country for 22 years in the Marine Corps and during the Vietnam War. He later worked as a contracting officer at the Navel Hospital in Beaufort, S.C., for 20 years. He enjoyed golf and working on his computer.

William was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Mary Lee Kraus.

There was no visitation. Memorial services were conducted Saturday, Feb. 2, at 2 p.m. at Carlinville United Methodist Church, with Rev. Rex Hendrix officiating.

William is survived by his wife, Penny Wadsworth of Alton.

Memorials may be made to 5As Humane Society, 4530 North Alby Street, Alton, IL 62035.

Visit davisandersonfuneralhome.com to leave condolences or light a candle in his memory.

Davis-Anderson Funeral Home, Carlinville, was in charge of arrangements.