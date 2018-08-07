William J. Pranger Sr., 92

CARLINVILLE (Aug. 7, 2018) – William J. “Bill” Pranger Sr., 92, of Carlinville passed away Tuesday, July 31, 2018, at Carlinville Area Hospital in Carlinville.

Bill was born Sept. 26, 1925, in Carlinville, a son of William W. and Clara (Schoettler) Pranger.

Bill graduated from Carlinville High School with the class of 1943. Bill married Dorothy Formea on Feb. 4, 1948, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Carlinville, and they were married for 63 years before her death in 2011.

He was a gunners-mate GM2C on LST 571 Pacific Theater during World War II in the U.S. Navy. Bill was employed by the U.S. Postal Service from 1950 to 1980. He served on the local volunteer fire department for 40+ years. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus and a longtime member of the VFW and American Legion Post #554. He enjoyed hunting and the outdoors.

Visitation was held on Tuesday, Aug. 7, from 9-11 a.m. at Ss. Mary and Joseph Catholic Church, Carlinville. Funeral services were conducted at 11 a.m., Tuesday, Aug. 7, at Ss. Mary and Joseph Catholic Church, Carlinville. Burial followed in New Calvary Cemetery, Carlinville.

Bill is survived by son, Bill (Rachel) Pranger Jr. of Carlinville; daughters, Cathy (Steve) Stone of Carlinville, Barb (Bob) Rusciolelli of Sherman, Jan (Brad) Jett of Hillsboro and Carol (Mike Hughett) Pranger of Batavia; 10 grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.

Memorials may be made to Ss. Mary and Joseph Catholic Church.

