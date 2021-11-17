William J. “Bill” Bilbruck

William J. “Bill” Bilbruck, 83, of Girard, passed away Saturday evening, Nov. 13, 2021 at Heritage Health Care in Carlinville.

William was born on Feb. 16, 1938 to Oren and Genevieve (Dain) Bilbruck in Hettick.

After graduating from Carlinville High School, Bill enlisted in the US Air Force. He served his country for 22 years, including 2 years in Vietnam, and retired as a Master Sergeant.

On Dec. 22, 1995, Bill married Linda Boros at the Zion Lutheran Church in Farmersville.

He furthered his education, attending Allan Hancock Junior College in Santa Marie, California, Park College in Parkville, Missouri, and completing his education at North Texas State University, where he received his bachelor and master’s degrees.

Bill was a parole and probation officer in Texas for five years, and a reserve deputy sheriff. He taught school at Plainview Texas High School for 15 years.

After his retirement, Bill and Linda moved to rural Girard to be closer to their families.

Bill was a member of Rural United Methodist Church, the Shriners in Texas, Antioch Mountain Boys (Black Powder) in Girard, the Guy Baird Post 554 American Legion in Carlinville, and the Lions club in both Texas and Girard, and received the Melvin Jones Award while in Texas. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, watching NASCAR and football and was a Kansas City Chiefs fan.

Bill is survived by his wife Linda; son, Kent Bilbruck of Ft. Worth, TX; five grandchildren; 12 great grandchildren; brother, Wil (Elaine) Bilbruck of Carlinville; sister, Georgette (Russell) Keith of NC; several nieces and nephews.

Bill was preceded in death by parents, Oren Bilbruck and Genevieve Bilbruck-Malham; a son; and four brothers.

Visitation will be held Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, from 10-11 a.m. at Rural United Methodist Church, Carlinville.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, at 11 a.m. at the Rural United Methodist Church, with Rev. Jeremy Henson, officiating.

Burial will take place in the Bethel Ridge Cemetery in Atwater, with military rites.

Memorials are suggested to the Rural United Methodist Church, Shriners Childrens Hospital, American Heart Association, American Cancer, or the Parkinson Disease Association.

Online condolences can be given at davisandersonfuneralhome.com.

Davis-Anderson Funeral Home in Carlinville is in charge of arrangements.