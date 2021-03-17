William “Howard” Bradley

William “Howard” Bradley, 88, of Granite City, passed away on Wednesday, March 10, 2021 at Gateway Regional Medical Center in Granite City.

Howard was born on Oct. 21, 1932 in Carrollton, MO, a son of the late William Roscoe Bradley and Buna (Faulk) Bradley.

Howard married Barbara Jo Lee, in Webster Groves, MO. on Sept. 9, 1954.

Howard was a United States Army Veteran who proudly served his country during the Korean War.

Howard was a self-employed insurance adjuster and he owned and operated Company Adjustment Service for many years.

He enjoyed reading a good book and loved playing computer games. Howard was an avid gardener and cook and enjoyed using produce from his garden in everyday meals.

After retirement, Howard enjoyed playing many round of golf with his friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and grandson-in-law, Travis Schutte.

He is survived by his wife, Barbara Jo Bradley of Granite City; daughter, Marilyn Lee (Daniel) Kallal of Chesterfield; grandchildren, Beth Ann Schutte of Chatham, Rebecca Lee Kallal of Evansville, WI; great-grandfather, Kasten Schutte, Kailyn Schutte; extended family and many friends.

Private visitation and funeral services were held from Saturday, March 13, 2020 at Irwin Chapel, Granite City, with Pastor Mark Maynard officiating.

Entombment will be in Sunset Hill Memorial Estates, Glen Carbon.

Memorial donations may be given to Summer Repertory Theatre in Carlinville, or American Heart Association.

Anyone wishing to leave online condolences may do so a irwinchapel.com.