William Henry Graham

William Henry Graham, 76, from the Carlinville/Palmyra area, passed away just after 3:00 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021 at Memorial Medical Center in Springfield, following a medical emergency.

He was born the second child of three on Nov. 27, 1944 to Henry Otis and Frances Pauline (Crouch) Graham in Carlinville.

Henry’s dad was killed in 1946 by a drunk driver near Pere Marquette. Frances was remarried to Leroy Stults who stepped in as dad to raise the three Graham children as his own and four other siblings followed. They were always a tight close family where lots of memories were built.

Henry graduated from Carlinville High School with the class of 1962. He drove a truck all of his life, logging millions of miles and countless amounts of Pepsi.

He married Dale Lee Randolph in 1965. They had two children together and later divorced. Virginia Smith was his significant other along with her family until her passing in 2015.

Henry was a member of Modesto Christian Church, Palmyra Silver Strands, and loved to play Hand and Foot with his card playing friends.

He is survived by his daughter, Deanna (Lloyd) Meffert; daughter-in-law, Tammy (significant other, Kenny) Graham; five grandchildren, Allison (Tyler), Andrew (Kimberly), Matthew (Katie), Taylor (TJ), Nicholas; eight great grandchildren, Reginald, Montgomery, Minerva, Donovan, Kayden, Holden, Aspen and Lee; two sisters and two brothers, Marge Burleson, Rebecca Stults, Tom Stults, and Edwin Stults; lots of nieces and nephews.

Henry is preceded in death by his parents; son, Richard Graham; two sisters, Brenda (Tyke) Volsen-Dolder and Judy Richie Scott.

A visitation will be held at Modesto Christian Church on Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021 from 1-4p.m.

In lieu of flowers Henry requested memorials be made to Silver Strands Senior Center in Palmyra or Modesto Christian Church. Donations can be left at visitation or mailed to the church P.O. Box 176, Modesto, IL 62667. The church will disperse the memorials according to your wishes.

Davis-Anderson Funeral Home, Carlinville is assisting the family.

