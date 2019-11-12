William Hall

William Lee Hall, 96, of Litchfield, passed away at Heritage Health on Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019.

Lee was born July 29, 1923, in Dwight, to Leo and Mary Edna Greening Hall. He graduated from Carlinville High School in 1940. After enlisting in the Air Navy, he served in North Africa during WWII.

He and Margie Pauline Roach, of Litchfield, were married on Aug. 7, 1943, in Norman, OK. She survives.

Lee worked as a self-employed carpenter and was employed at International Paper, Bagpak Division, as a shipping supervisor. He was a former city alderman, serving at the time Lake Lou Yaeger was developed and built. Lee was also the last surviving charter member of the VFW Post No. 3912 in Litchfield where he served as a former post commander and a member of the Litchfield Airport Board.

Besides his wife, he is also survived by his daughter, Patricia (Jerry) McDonald of Litchfield; sons, Michael (Paula) of Litchfield and James (Terry) of Cottage Grove, Tenn.; grandchildren, Rod Hall of Litchfield, Corbin (Pam) Hall of Edwardsville, and Jaime (Kyle) Montgomery of Champaign; step-granddaughter, Tiffany Guerrieri of Mt. Juliet, Tenn.; great-grandchildren, Ian and Leo Hall of Litchfield, Corbin, Caden, and Gwenevieve Hall of Edwardsville, and Griffin Montgomery of Champaign; and step-great-granddaughter, Anna Marie Guerrieri of Mt. Juliet, Tenn.

Lee was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Rolland and Raymond Hall; sister, Virginia Smith; and grandchildren, Jacey Hall, Michael Bertolino and Lorie McDonald.

A memorial ceremony and celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to the VFW Post 3912 Relief Fund, P.O. Box 66, Litchfield, IL 62056.

The family is being served by Lincoln Land Cremation Society.