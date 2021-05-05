William H. “Bill” Edge Jr.

William H. “Bill” Edge Jr., 75, of Carlinville, formerly of New Jersey, passed away Tuesday morning, April 27, 2021 at his residence in Carlinville.

Bill was born on December 24, 1945 to William Sr. and Gladys (Nixon) Edge in Riverside, NJ. He grew up and spent much of his life in New Jersey.

While still on the East Coast, Bill married Ann (Mack) Baumann on May 30, 1992.

Bill worked as a machines, manufacturing airplane parts, until moving to Carlinville 15 years ago. Bill enjoyed hunting and fishing, especially going out in his boat on the ocean. He was also a wonderful father to his two nieces, Vicky (Robert) Stephenson of Cianamison, NJ, and Julie Waszkiewiez who preceded him in death. After moving to Carlinville he became a member of Ss Mary and Joseph Catholic Church and the Knights of Columbus.

William is survived by his wife, Ann Edge of Carlinville; son, William Edge III of Burlington, NJ; five step children, Jacqueline Arcana of Henderson, NV, Edward (Peg) Bowers of Burlington, NJ, Matthew (Maria) Bowers of Windham, NH, Michael (Kelly) Bowers of Henderson, NV, and Charles (Allison) Baumann of Schaumburg; four grandchildren; nine step grandchildren; sister, Deloris Garrison of Columbus, GA; brother, Ray Edge of New Port Richey, FL, as well as several nieces and nephews.

Bill was preceded in death by his parents.

Visitation will be held on Friday, April 30, 2021 from 10:00 to 11:00 am at Ss Mary and Joseph Catholic Church in Carlinville. Funeral Mass will follow at 11:00 at the church with Father Michael Haag officiating.

Burial will follow Mass in New Calvary Cemetery.

Memorials are suggested to New Calvary Cemetery.

Online condolences can be given at www.davisandersonfuneralhome.com.

Davis-Anderson Funeral Home, Carlinville is in charge of arrangements.