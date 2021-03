William Eugene “Gus” Hopper

William Eugene “Gus” Hopper, 95, of Gillespie, passed away at Heritage Health of Gillespie, on Wednesday, March 10, 2021 at 11:50 p.m.

He was born Dec. 5, 1925, in Henderson, to Vernie Hopper and Kathleen (McFarlan) Hopper.

He married Ivonia (Rademacher) Hopper on Jan. 23, 1946 in Gillespie. She preceded him in death on October 12, 2020.

He was a retired coal miner and a steel worker.

He was a veteran of the US Navy after having served during WWII. William was a member of the United Steel Workers Union and Gillespie Lions Club.

He was an avid bowler and secretary of bowling league.

He is survived by his son, Wendell Hopper of Benld; grandchildren, Brennan Hopper of Gillespie, and Jessica (Tim) Reid of Gillespie.

William was preceded in death by his parents; wife; son, William E. Hopper; brothers, Jim Hopper, Richard Hopper; sisters, Lois Keck and Dorothy Bone.

Visitation will be on Saturday, March 20, 2021 at Kravanya Funeral Home in Gillespie, from 9-11 a.m.

Funeral services are Saturday, March 20, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Kravanya Funeral Home, in Gillespie.

Burial will be at Gillespie Cemetery, in Gillespie. COVID 19 guidelines will be followed including mandatory masks.

Memorials are suggested to Adopt-A-Pet, PO Box 53, Benld, IL, 62009.

Kravanya Funeral Home, in Gillespie, is in charge of the arrangements.

Anyone wishing to send an online condolence may do so at kravanyafuneral.com.