William E. Wheeler

William E. Wheeler, 73, of Gillespie, passed away at St. Francis Hospital in Litchfield, on Tuesday, July 20, at 2:40 p.m.

He was born July 4, 1948, in Cincinnati, OH to Jerry Wheeler & Imojean (Coffey) Wheeler.

He married Kathy (Large) Wheeler on January 9, 1999 in Godfrey.

He was retired after having served with the US Army from November 1966-July 1988. During his military time, he served during Vietnam and two tours. He was also a retired police officer for the City of Gillespie after having worked 14 years. William was a current member of the Masonic Lodge of Gillespie.

He is survived by his spouse, Kathy Wheeler of Gillespie, children, Janet (Chris) Mulligan of Moseley, VA, Stephanie Smith of Amelia, VA, step children, Jonathan (Priscilla) Kraut of Urbana, Krisy (Neil) Martin of Wood River, grandchildren, Wesley Martin, Peyton Martin, Ian Kraut, Aaron Kraut, Adrian Kraut, Annie Mulligan, Alissa Mulligan, Rylee Smith, Aden Smith, great-grandchildren, Leah Martin, Ryder Martin, siblings, Gary (Nancy) Wheeler of Hyannis, MA and Jeanie (Steve) Mann of Campbellsville, KY.

William was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Howard Wheeler.

Friends were asked to call on Monday, July 26, at Kravanya Funeral Home in Gillespie from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. Memorial services were held on Monday, July 26, at Kravanya Funeral Home, Gillespie at 6:00 p.m.

Memorials are suggested to American Diabetes Association or Wounded Warriors.

Anyone wishing to send an online condolence may do so at kravanyafuneral.com.

Kravanya Funeral Home, Gillespie, IL is in charge of the arrangements.