William E. Schulz, 68

SPRINGFIELD (Oct. 2, 2017) – William E. Schulz, 68, of Springfield, formerly of Gillespie, passed away at 4:30 p.m., Friday, Sept. 29, 2017, at Heritage Health of Carlinville.

He was born March 4, 1949, in Litchfield to Curt Schulz and Rosemary (Long) Schulz Huber.

Mr. Schulz graduated from Gillespie High School in 1967. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army, having served from 1967-70, and was retired after having been a security guard for the state of Illinois. He was a member of the NRA.

Surviving are his brother, Richard E. “Dick” (Young Ja) Schulz of Edwardsville; sister, Helen J. (Harold) Conlee of Atwater; four nieces; one nephew; two great-nieces; and four great-nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Eleanor Sandergaard; and a brother, Jim Schulz.

Private family services will be held, with burial at Holy Cross Cemetery, Gillespie. Kravanya Funeral Home in Gillespie is in charge of the arrangements.

Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society or Central Illinois Food Bank.

