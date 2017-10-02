William E. Schulz, 68

William E. Schulz, 68

SPRINGFIELD (Oct. 2, 2017) – William E. Schulz, 68, of Springfield, formerly of Gillespie, passed away at 4:30 p.m., Friday, Sept. 29, 2017, at Heritage Health of Carlinville.

He was born March 4, 1949, in Litchfield to Curt Schulz and Rosemary (Long) Schulz Huber.

Mr. Schulz graduated from Gillespie High School in 1967. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army, having served from 1967-70, and was retired after having been a security guard for the state of Illinois. He was a member of the NRA.

Surviving are his brother, Richard E. “Dick” (Young Ja) Schulz of Edwardsville; sister, Helen J. (Harold) Conlee of Atwater; four nieces; one nephew; two great-nieces; and four great-nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Eleanor Sandergaard; and a brother, Jim Schulz.

Private family services will be held, with burial at Holy Cross Cemetery, Gillespie. Kravanya Funeral Home in Gillespie is in charge of the arrangements.

Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society or Central Illinois Food Bank.

Anyone wishing to send an online condolence may do so at kravanyafuneral.com.

Share

44 11:26AM 0 Obituaries

View on Facebook

Macoupin County Enquirer~Democrat

19 hours ago

Macoupin County Enquirer~Democrat

Jonathans, Granny Smiths, Fujis -- Apple season is in full swing with apple pies, apple butter, caramel apples and more on the menu.

TALK TO US: What is your favorite way to prepare and eat apples? ... See MoreSee Less

View on Facebook
·Share

Macoupin County Enquirer~Democrat

4 days ago

Macoupin County Enquirer~Democrat

Boys soccer regional assignments and matchups have been announced...

IHSA Class 1A Regionals
Macon Meridian Sectional
Carlinville Regional
Saturday, Oct. 7
10 a.m. - (10) Gillespie at (7) Staunton
Wednesday, Oct. 11
4:30 p.m. - (1) Beardstown vs. Winner Saturday
6:30 p.m. - (4) Spr. Lutheran vs. (6) Carlinville
Saturday, Oct. 14
10 a.m. - Winner of Wednesday matches
Pleasant Plains Regional
Saturday, Oct. 7
10 a.m. - (9) Southwestern at (8) Spr. Calvary
Tuesday, Oct. 10
4:30 p.m. - (2) Riverton vs. Winner Saturday
6:30 p.m. - (3) Pleasant Plains vs. (5) North Mac
Saturday, Oct. 14
10 a.m. - Winner Tuesday matches
Altamont Regional
Friday, Oct. 6
5:30 p.m. - (9) Altamont at (8) Teutopolis
Wednesday, Oct. 11
4 p.m. - (2) Hillsboro vs. Winner Friday
6 p.m. - (3) Eff. St. Anthony vs. (6) Pana
Friday, Oct. 13
5:30 p.m. - Winners Wednesday matches
Litchfield Regional
Friday, Oct. 6
4:30 p.m. - (10) Meridian at (7) Litchfield
5 p.m. - (11) Vandalia at (5) Spr. Sacred Heart Griffin
Tuesday, Oct. 10
5 p.m. - (1) Newton vs. Winner Match 1
7 p.m. - (4) Lincolnwood vs. Winner Match 2
Saturday, Oct. 14
11 a.m. - Winners of Tuesday matches
Greenville Regional
Tuesday, Oct. 10
4 p.m. - (1) Althoff vs. (7) Greenville
6 p.m. - (4) Roxana vs. (5) Wesclin
Friday, Oct. 13
4:30 p.m. - Winners of Tuesday matches ... See MoreSee Less

View on Facebook
·Share

Macoupin County Enquirer~Democrat

4 days ago

Macoupin County Enquirer~Democrat

Macoupin County Animal Control is having an adoption event tomorrow at the shelter from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.. All dogs and cats that have been at the shelter for six months or longer will have their adoption fees paid by Jim and Nancy Schien. What a generous thing to do! Also, the ARCH ambulance helicopter will be there for folks to get an up-close look. ... See MoreSee Less

View on Facebook
·Share