William D. Martin

William D. Martin, 89, of Gillespie, IL, died at his residence on Thursday, May 2, 2019 at 1:33pm. He was born December 1, 1929, in Gillespie, IL to Albert D. Martin & Eula (Halpin) Martin.

He married Joan (Shuey) Alpi Martin on October 6, 1972 in Gillespie; she preceded him in death on June 6, 2016.

He was retired operator for Gillespie City Water Plant. William was a member of the VFW Post 4547 of Gillespie.

William was preceded in death by his parents and spouse.

He is survived by his step grandson, Thomas Alpi; step great grandson, Bryce Alpi; sisters in laws, Alberta Quirk of Jerseyville, Daisy Spendlove of UT, Pat Dillard of Gillespie, and Diana Durbin of Gillespie; cousins, Jim Hill of AZ, and Marjorie O’Connor of Chicago.

Friends may call on Saturday, May 11, 2019, at SS Simon & Jude Church in Gillespie from 9:30 a.m until 11 a.m. Memorial mass will be Saturday, May 11, 2019, at 11 a.m. at SS Simon and Jude Church, Gillespie, with Father Michael Haag officiating.

Burial will be Holy Cross Cemetery, Gillespie. Memorials are suggested to Gillespie Public Library.

