William C. Woolfolk

William C. Woolfolk, 70, of Carlinville, passed away Monday evening, August 16, 2021 at Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis.

Bill was born on February 6, 1951 to Walter and Thesal (Maberry) Woolfolk in Carlinville. He graduated from Northwestern High School with the class of 1970 and soon after joined the United States Army. In 1971 he married Candy March and they later divorced. On September 19, 1981 Bill married Marla Walker at Memorial Christian Church in Carlinville.

Bill was an Army Specialist 4th Class, Armored Reconnaissance 1st and 26th infantry with the Blue Spaders. After his service in the military, Bill started his career as a truck driver in 1973. He worked for Fred Smith, Sonneborn Bros., Bill Hudson, Jay Greenwalt, Lippold and Arnett, Curry Ice and Coal, and USF Holland until his retirement on July 31, 2014. Bill also helped local farmers such as Tim Nelson, Jim Killiam, Jim Gwillim, Richard Gwillim, Bill Leefers, and Boehm Farms. Although driving a truck was a passion for Bill, his true love was his family.

Bill is survived by his wife of nearly 40 years, Marla Woolfolk of Carlinville; daughter, Summer Woolfolk-Grigsby of Palmyra; daughter, Faith (Tony) Powell of Palmyra; daughter, Justina Grigsby of Palmyra; daughter, Jennifer (Ethan) Brown of Maui, HI; son, William Woolfolk of Carlinville; daughter, Marissa Woolfolk of Edwardsville; 6 grandchildren, Alexa (Brent) Fish, Taegan Grigsby, Aspen Grigsby, Nash Powell, Isabella Powell, and Abrial Grigsby; great granddaughter, NovaLee Fish; sister, Patricia Spencer of O’Fallon, IL; brother, Dick Woolfolk of Sacramento, CA; brother, Melvin (Kathy) Woolfolk of Silvis, IL; father-in-law, Harold Walker of Carlinville, as well as, several nieces nephews and cousins.

Bill was preceded in death by his parents; mother-in-law, Betty Walker; brother-in-law, Allen Spencer, and a sister-in-law, Starr Woolfolk.

Visitation was held on Friday, August 20 from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Cross Church in Carlinville. Funeral services were Saturday, August 21, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at Cross Church, Carlinville, with Pastor Tim Rhodus officiating. Burial took place in Scottville West Cemetery, Scottville, IL.

Memorials are suggested to the John L. Meyer VFW Post #1104 in Carlinville or Cross Church, Hettick.

Online condolences can be given at davisandersonfuneralhome.com.

Davis-Anderson Funeral Home, Carlinville was in charge of arrangements.