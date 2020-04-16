William “Bill” George Kruse

William “Bill” George Kruse, 95, of Brighton, passed away Thursday, April 9. 2020 at his home.

He was born Feb. 21, 1925 in Brighton to the late George and Alma (Grabbe) Kruse.

Bill married Lena Sue Andrews Nov. 2, 1974 in Brighton. She survives.

Bill served in the United States Navy during World Ward II in the Pacific theater, where he was awarded 11 Battle Stars. He owned and operated Brighton Plumbing and Electrical, and was a member of Alton VFW Post 1308, and the East Alton American Legion. Bill enjoyed gardening, stock car racing, and spending time with his wife and family.

He is survived by his wife, Sue; children Carol (Bob) Acord; Mark (Debbie) Kruse; Jeff (Barb) Kruse; and Don (Barb) Kruse; nine grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren; sister Laverna Roach; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, George and Alma, he was preceded in death by a daughter Mary Sue; siblings George Kruse, Caroline St. Sin and Bernice Farmer.

A family graveside service was held Monday, April 13, 2020 at Brighton Cemetery.

A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date. Memorials may be made to First Presbyterian Church of Brighton.