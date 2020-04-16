William “Bill” D. Raynor

William “Bill” Dale Raynor, 64, of Gillespie died at his residence Saturday, April 4, 2020 at 11:28 p.m.

He was born Aug. 29, 1955 in Litchfield, to Leo Raynor and Eva (Elvers) Raynor.

He married Maleah D. (Law) Raynor on January 30, 1988 in Litchfield. He was an operation manager for Waste Management in St. Louis, Mo. and Marissa. William was a member of the Ducks Unlimited. He enjoyed hunting. He was an avid Houston Astros fan and a sports fan. He is survived by his parents, Leo and Eva Raynor of Gillespie; spouse, Maleah Raynor of Gillespie; children, C.J. (Sarah) Raynor of Girard; Lacey Raynor of Edwardsville; Austin (Teresa) Raynor of Gillespie; Blake (Ashlynn) Raynor of Gillespie; grandchildren, Carson, Caelyn, Llanden, Aliyah, Jaxsyn and Jensyn; sibling, Angela (Richard) Russell of Monticello; uncle and aunt, Gene and Alice Pinkston of Gillespie; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Wayne and Naomi Law of Litchfield.

Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, private family services will be held with burial in Gillespie Cemetery.

Public services will be held at a later date. Memorials are suggested to Gillespie Library or Assembly of God Church, Litchfield.

Anyone wishing to send an online condolence may do so at www.kravanyafuneral.com. Kravanya Funeral Home, Gillespie, is in charge of the arrangements.