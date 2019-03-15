William “Bill” Carroll

William “Bill” Carroll, Jr., 48, received his complete healing when he made the journey to Heaven on March 5, 2019 after a persevering battle with lymphoma. He was surrounded in his last moments at Duke University Hospital by his family and friends whom he loved dearly.

Bill is survived by his wife of 24 years, Kim (Childress) Carroll; his daughter, Allyson Carroll; son, Cameron Carroll; mother, Merrie Jo Carroll of Alton; sister, Trisha Carroll of Alton; father and mother-in-law, David and Linda Childress of Clintwood, VA; brother and sister-in-law, Brett and Aleta Childress of Clintwood, VA; niece, Ida Carroll of Alton; and nephew, Brett David Childress of Clintwood, VA.

He was preceded in death by his father, William Russell Carroll, Sr. of Alton; Grandfather, Wilburn “Bud” R. Carroll of Alton; grandmother, Doris J. Carroll of Alton; Grandfather, Lincoln L. Cameron of Shipman; Grandmother, Helen M. Cameron of Shipman.

He was born in Alton Jan. 12, 1971 at Alton Memorial Hospital. He graduated from Carlinville High School in 1990 and attended Evangel College in Springfield, where he met his loving wife. He obtained a Bachelor degree in 2010 and Master of Business Administration Degree in 2011 from King University. He was a proud coal miner and safety professional for 24 years. He was dedicated to his mine rescue teams for nine years and achieved a national championship, and multiple state championships both as part of teams and individually. He coached many little league teams in basketball, football, baseball and softball and was an active supporter of the Greenwave and the Wolfpack throughout his children’s lives. He was a passionate fan of Cubs baseball and Cowboys football. Above all else, Bill loved God, his family, and friends and consistently demonstrated Christian character and values. He was loved by many. He was Tall Boyfriend to his wife, a pillar of strength and support to his children and an example of character for everyone he came in contact with. He was motivating, kind, reliable, fun and was often described as “one of the good ones.”

Visitation was held at Clintwood Bible Church, Clintwood, VA, on Saturday, March 9, 2019. Graveside services were held Sunday, March 10 at the Zachary Yates Cemetery located on Caney Ridge, in Clintwood, VA.

Pallbearers were Daryl Myers, Jeff Bacon, Will Altizer, Mike Charles, Warren Stanley, Steven Davis, Blake Yates and Mike Cameron.

Honorary pallbearers were Members of the Welmore Company Mine Rescue Team were Shannon Moore, Chris Torner, Michael Johnson, Todd Ward, Caleb Schoeff, Johnathon Berger, Terry McClanahan, Jordan Curry, Bobby Seawright, Isaiah Mitchell, Kevin Kloos and Chaz Holland.

In lieu of flowers, the family has set up the William Carroll Memorial Fund to assist families who must travel with cancer-related treatments. Donations may be made at any New People’s Bank branch or mailed to New People’s Bank, P.O. Box 665, Norton, VA 24273

Online condolences may be sent to clintwoodfuneralhome.com.

Clintwood Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.