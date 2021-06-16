William Beard Jr.

William Beard Jr., 90, of Carlinville passed away on Sunday, May 30, 2021 at his home in Carlinville.

He was born October 27, 1930 in Carlinville to Charles William and Pearl (Scott) Beard. He married Doris Ellen Corcoran on November 17, 1950 in Springfield, MA and she precedes him in death after 50 loving years of marriage.

He was a machinist throughout his working career. Notably, working for Colt Firearms, Fiat-Allis, and the Olin Corp. William enjoyed collecting locks, keys, and lamps. Some of his favorite activities were going to antique shops, flea markets, playing Michigan rummy, fishing, boating, and shooting at the range. He was also a member of the NRA.

He is also preceded in death by his parents; daughters, Bonnie Jean Renfrow, June and Donna Jean Beard.

He is survived by his children, Brenda Louise Smigielski, Billie-Jo Lambert, Charles W. Beard, Robert W. Beard, and Donald D. Beard; sister, Sarah Clark, and several grandchildren and nieces and nephews.

A private graveside service was held Tuesday, June 1, 2021 at Mayfield Cemetery in Carlinville with Rev. Cliff Woodman officiating and military rites conducted by the Carlinville American Legion.

