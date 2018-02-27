William A. Allen, 87

HIGHLAND (Feb. 27, 2018) – William A. Allen, 87, of Highland, passed away Friday, Feb. 23, 2018, at Saint Elizabeth Hospital in O’Fallon. He was born Sunday, Oct. 26, 1930 in Litchfield, a son of Clarence and Inez (Stephens) Allen.

He married Florence M. “Pat” Allen (nee Carrillon) on Friday, March 22, 1974, at Edwardsville. She preceded him in death on Thursday, Dec. 4, 2008.

William was born and grew up in Litchfield. He worked at a gas station and entered the US Marine Corps in Nov., 1951 and was discharged in 1953. He and his wife moved to Atwater. He worked at Imperial Gas stations in Litchfield and Carlinville. He drove a propane truck and then worked for Schien Body & Equipment. William was an avid CB Radio operator and answered to the handle “Wild Bill.” He moved to Highland in 1973 and operated a bar restaurant on Cypress between 9th St. and Main St. and also a donut shop on the west end of town. Later, he delivered the St. Louis Post Dispatch and Belleville News Democrat newspapers for a number of years. He started B&P Vending, providing candy and toys at restaurants, gas stations, beauty shops and banks. He retired and spent time with his family antiquing and visiting flea markets. He loved time with his family.

Surviving are two daughters, Susan D. (Danny) Allen of Atwater and Rhonda G. Thiessen of Morrisonville; son, David K. (Vicki) Allen of Carlinville; grandchildren, Kendra R. (Robert) Lane of Butler, Kami Eaton of Carlinville, Joey (Aaron) Crager of Okla., Jamie Thiessen of Morrisonville and Amanda Allen of Carlinville; sister; Margaret Lebeter of Fla.; great-grandchildren, Andon Stayton, Jack Stayton and Henry Eaton, all of Carlinville, Shaylie Crager and Dylan Crager, of Okla.

He was preceded in death by his father, Clarence A. Allen; his mother, Inez Allen; daughter Margaret Ann Allen; brothers Robert Allen and John Allen of Highland; and sister Mary Ann Athy.

Arrangements are being handled by Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland. Graveside service will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, March 1, 2018, at Highland City Cemetery. Interment will be at Highland City Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to any animal shelter.