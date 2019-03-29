Will Walton wins triple jump at Bloomington State Indoor Prep

Will Walton wins triple jump at Bloomington State

The Carlinville track squad is on fire and showing no signs of cooling off.

Last Friday, senior triple jumper Will Walton took his talents to Illinois-Wesleyan University and took home first place with a distance of 43-3.5 in the Illinois Top Times State Prep Meet at Bloomington. In addition, six Carlinville Cavaliers joined up with Walton and made sure that his effort wouldn’t be in vain.

Emma Smith placed third in the girls’ pole vault competition with a score of 11-3. Jacob Landon dominated the competition in the 800-meter run with a 2:02.52 runner-up finish. Michael Douglas added to his solid senior season resume with a third place rank in the high jump, leaping 6-4. Isaac Daugherty (13-6) and Dustin Roberts (13-0) both rose to the occasion in the boys’ pole vault, coming in fifth and eleventh respectively. Briley Roper rounded out the balanced attack for the Cavies with a 20th place (53.95) rank in the 400-meter dash.

