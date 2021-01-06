Will Robert Sprague

Will Robert Sprague, infant son of Jacob James Sprague and Christine Anne (Yancik) Sprague, was born on Dec. 13, 2020 at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, Pa. He passed away Dec. 22, 2020 after fighting a courageous battle from birth. Will was 9 days old. He was a beautiful baby boy with thick dark hair and was the light of his parents’ life. In the few precious days the family had together, Will enjoyed when his mother sang to him and his father read him stories every night.

Will is survived by his parents, Jacob and Christine Sprague; grandparents, Vicki Sprague, Mike and Charlotte Yancik; uncles Mike Yancik, Eric Yancik, Robert (Sara) Sprague; aunt, Renee (Levi) Melchert; cousins, Ellen and Keira; great-grandparents, Kathleen Yancik, Mary-Doris Murphree and Donald Hemann.

Will was proceeded in death by his grandfather, Robert M. Sprague; great-grandparents Billy Murphree, Robert Yancik, Jane Hemann, Margaret Sprague, and Robert D. Sprague.

A private service for family was held at Blessed John Paul II Church in Mt. Olive, IL and Will was laid to rest at Holy Trinity Cemetery on Friday, Jan. 1, 2021.

A tribute page to benefit Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP) in memory of Will can be at chop.donordrive.com/campaign/Will_Sprague.