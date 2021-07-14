Wilfred “Ben” Joseph Benware

Wilfred “Ben” Joseph Benware, 65, of Brighton, went to his heavenly home at 4:30 p.m. on Friday, July 2.

He was surrounded with love by his family at the time of his passing at home. He had fought a brave battle with ALS (Lou Gehrig’s Disease) for several years.

He was born on November 16, 1955 in Cornish, New Hampshire to Wilfred Lawrence and Joyce Vivian (Murgatroy) Benware.

Ben proudly served in the United States Army for six years. After his discharge, he worked as a welder until his retirement in 2016. Ben enjoyed antique hunting, golfing, fishing, traveling, and snorkeling in Sanibel, Florida. He was a devoted husband and best friend to his wife of 45 years. He loved his children, son-in-law, daughter-in-law, his grandchildren, and people in general. Spending time with friends and family brought the greatest joy to him. He was loved by his Vaughn Hill Church of Christ family.

Ben married Terry Lynn Orban on August 14, 1976 in Brighton. They were blessed with two children; Joshua (Melodye) Benware of Dow and Traci (Joel) Bromaghim of Alton.

He is survived by his wife and children. He also is survived by his father, Wilfred Lawrence Benware, his six grandchildren; Zachary (Savanna) and Lucas (Hannah) Benware and Olivia, Jacob, Logan and Victoria Bromaghim. His siblings, Allan (Susan) Benware, Vivian (Richard) Melcher, Daniel (Anna) Benware, Douglas Benware, Ernest Benware, and Brian (Mary) Benware, as well as numerous nieces and nephews also survive.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Joyce Benware and his brother, George Benware.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, July 16, at Vaughn Hill Church of Christ, with visitation from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. and a service at 6:00 p.m. with Brian Magnuson, minister, officiating.

Memorials may be made to Shriner’s Hospital for Children, St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, Gateway chapter of PVA (Paralyzed Veterans of America) or the Healey Center at Massachusetts General Hospital for ALS research.

