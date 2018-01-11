Wildcats knock down 12 triples to beat rival Minutemen

Wildcats knock down 12 triples to beat rival

MT. OLIVE (Jan. 11, 2018) – Mt. Olive and Bunker Hill combined for 20 three-point makes – 12 of which were made by the Wildcats in a 77-60 Prairie State Conference win Thursday night.

Bunker Hill led early 22-21 after the first quarter. Mt. Olive led 34-33 at halftime.

In the second half, the Wildcats were able to continue the offensive output while Bunker Hill was not. Mt. Olive led 55-44 after three quarters.

Joey Baum hit six three-pointers, finishing with 23 points. Roger Conlee hit four three’s and finished with 23 points. Nick DeVries added 13 points for the Wildcats.

Bunker Hill got 24 points from Jacob Weidner, 15 from Matthew Weidner and 10 from Devon Ralston.

Riverton 61, North Mac 49

At Girard, the Hawks kept the Panthers winless in the Sangamo Conference with a 12-point win on the road.

Riverton led 28-21 at the half and pulled way in the second half, led by Spencer Yoggerst with 22 points.

Sam Mount had 15 points; Zayne Langellier had 11 and Tanner Wilson nine for North Mac.

Southwestern 43, Bunker Hill 28

At Bunker Hill, the Birds overcame a shaky first half and put away the Minutemen in the second half Friday night.

Southwestern led 18-11 at halftime, but went on a 15-3 run in the third quarter to lead 33-14.

Ben Lowis had 15 points and 12 rebounds for Southwestern (12-3). Addis Moore added 12 points, while E.J. Kahl had five steals and Caden Heyen had four assists.

J. Weidner had nine points and Ralston eight for Bunker Hill. M. Weidner, Trey Pickerill and Ralston all had five rebounds, while M.Weidner had three steals.

Porta 57, Greenfield/NW 45

At Winchester’s tournament, the Tigers opened play Saturday by losing to the Porta Bluejays.

Petersburg led 18-10 after a quarter and 28-14 at the half, advancing to the winner’s bracket. GFNW will play Pleasant Hill in the consolation bracket Tuesday.

Ben Bayless had 12 points and Dylan Pohlman had 10 for the Tigers.