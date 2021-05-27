Wild pitch gives CHS baseball walkoff win on Senior Night

Wild pitch gives CHS baseball walkoff win on

Kyle Bloome was the winning pitcher for Carlinville High School’s baseball team against Litchfield May 22. Bloome, a senior, recently committed to Blackburn College. Enquirer~Democrat photo by Jackson Wilson.

Sloppy defense costs Carlinville against Southwestern

By JACKSON WILSON

Enquirer Democrat Reporter

The Carlinville High School baseball team celebrated a conference win over Roxana in walkoff fashion on Senior Night May 24.

Evan Bethard, one of eight seniors recognized prior to first pitch, drew a leadoff walk in the bottom of the seventh and made it all the way around the bases despite the Cavaliers not getting a hit in the frame.

The 2-1 victory raised Carlinville’s record to 7-4 overall and 4-3 in the South Central Conference.

Ryenn Hart put together a masterpiece on the mound, twirling a complete game and limiting the visiting Shells to two hits while striking out six batters.

Bethard, Lonny Rosentreter, Kyle Bloome, Ethan Trimm, Alex Strutner, Josh Welsh, Jarid Winsel and Anthony Joiner were honored prior to first pitch.

Henry Kufa homers, Cavaliers best Purple Panthers

Henry Kufa smoked a late two-run homer as part of a multi-hit three-RBI day to help Carlinville pull away from Litchfield, 7-2, May 22.

Bloome, who recently committed to Blackburn College, made the start on the bump for the Cavaliers and earned his second win of the season with five productive innings of work. The senior right-hander allowed two runs on five hits.

Ayden Tiburzi came on for the last two frames and got his fourth save.

