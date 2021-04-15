Wiese, Carriker, and Frankford Crowned at 17th Annual Carlinville Queen Pageant

Wiese, Carriker, and Frankford Crowned at 17th Annual

On Saturday, former queens came to the pageant to crown the new royalty. Pictured from left to right is (front) 2020 Little Miss Carlinville Amelia Jaeger, 2021 Miss Carlinville Sara Wiese, 2021 Little Miss Carlinville Braylee Frankford, (back) 2020 Miss Carlinville Braylee Gilmore, 2020 Junior Miss Carlinville Clara Boyett, and 2021 Junior Miss Carlinville Alyssa Carriker. Enquirer~Democrat photo by Tori Hartson.

By TORI HARTSON

Enquirer Democrat Reporter

On Apr. 10, the 17th Annual Carlinville Queen Pageant was held at Cross Church. The competition was judged by Katie Gosda of Lincoln and Michelle and George Castles of Greenview. Alex Boles performed the national anthem, and B.J. Vinyard was the emcee. A total of 14 girls competed for the crown, and an additional 21 girls perfomed on-stage non-competitively.

After two hours of performances, questions, and speeches, the results were in: Sara Wiese was crowned as the new Miss Carlinville, along with Alyssa Carriker as Jr. Miss and Braylee Frankford as Little Miss.

Wiese, a sophomore at Carlinville High School, competed against Madeline Bouillon and Rileigh Dunlap. Wiese was awarded Miss Congeniality.

All three Miss Carlinville contestants gave personal speeches for a portion of the competition. Bouillon gave a speech about her role as a drum majorette in the CHS marching band and how it connects to her grandmother, Dunlap spoke about her little sister, Reagan, and Wiese spoke on her experiences at church camp.

When asked what local business the queen contestants were most looking forward to contributing to, winner Sara Wiese said that she wants to help support agricultural businesses in town.

