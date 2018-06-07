Whitler leaving RP Lumber

SL CARLINVILLE (June 7, 2018) – After working for nearly nine years as a contractor sales representative for RP Lumber, Greg Whitler is leaving that position to work full-time at his family’s business, Heinz Furniture. His last day at RP Lumber is Friday, June 8; following a two-week vacation, he will solely work at the furniture store.

“Really all I’ve done since college is take care of the local community contractors,” said Whitler, who previously worked for Landreth Lumber in Bunker Hill for 10 years. “I just wanted to tell everyone thanks for the business over the years and let everyone know I’m leaving the company. I wanted to thank the local Carlinville store, especially the manager, Mark. I worked in the Jerseyville and Litchfield stores a lot, too.”

“I’m ready to focus my entire time on the family business,” Whitler said. “Things have gotten so busy up here that I realized I can’t do both jobs anymore. I hope to continue to keep working with a lot of the contractors I’ve dealt with up here — flooring and blinds and whatever else. I’m looking to expand the business more and just be here full-time.”

“I’m really excited for the next chapter of my life, moving forward,” added Whitler. “I’ve been working my butt off for the last three or four years trying to do both jobs, and it’s an exciting time.”