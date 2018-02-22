Whitetails Unlimited holds 30th year celebration

STANDARD CITY (Feb. 22, 2018) – This past weekend Whitetails Unlimited held their yearly dinner/auction celebration.

Reservations totaled 290 with guests attending from as far away as Decatur, Chicago, and Edwardsville, but mostly from Macoupin County. Membership is opened to anyone, men and women alike, who have an interest in the outdoors and the hunting of wildlife.

Whitetails Unlimited became active in Carlinville in 1987 and nationally was founded in 1982.

Meetings are held year around at the Glass Cutters in Carlinville. March to November the group meets once per month and November to February meetings are held twice or three times a month in order to prepare for the banquet.

The mission of the local chapter is to raise funds in support of educational programs, enhancement and preservation of the wildlife habitat, promote the love of the outdoors while hunting wildlife and protecting the hunting tradition and shooting sports for future generations.

Throughout the year Whitetails Unlimited makes contributions to the Carlinville Clay Busters, the Louie Hacke /Gene Tinsley Memorial Youth Turkey Hunt, Squirrel Bowl and the Beaver Dam Archery Range as well as hosting Hunter Safety courses.

Their goal as a committee is to help area youth get involved with hunting and shooting sports and have them enjoy nature, which God has given to all of us. In addition, local adult men hunters are here to enhance their interest in wildlife.

Youth must be 15 or under and must attend a hunter safety course which is held twice a year. The next hunter safety course is scheduled for March 2-3 at St. Paul’s Church. To register for the course, interested parties are to contact Carlinville Glass Cutters at 217-854-4488.

Chad Rives, a member of the local Carlinville Chapter, said, “Our community is very fortunate to have some of the best shooters in the state. We are blessed to be able to help the area youth and outdoorsmen, but we couldn’t do it without the help from our community.”