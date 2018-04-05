Whether or not teams play depends on the weather

PALMYRA (April 5, 2018) – Unpredictable spring weather has once again upset the apple cart as far as spring sports are concerned.

Some teams were able to get a couple games in last week, while most were relegated to practicing indoors as rain, then snow led to unplayable field conditions around the area.

Those who did play took advantage of a slight break in the weather or took their talents to Lenz Field in Jacksonville to get some game action.

Baseball

North Mac 10, Greenfield/NW 3

At Palmyra, North Mac picked up a 10-3 win Wednesday against Greenfield/Northwestern.

The Panthers used a four-run fourth to build a 6-0 lead en route to the win.

Jay McCready had a double, single and three RBIs. Matthew Hendricks had two RBIs; Gage Gibson had two hits and two runs and Jake VanAusdall had two hits and an RBI for North Mac.

GFNW got two hits from Hayden Lansaw. Jacob Lansaw had a double and Matt Walker scored twice.

Hendricks struck out five; VanAusdall two and Jake Little two on the mound for North Mac.

Carrollton 12, GFNW 2

At Carrollton, the Hawks avenged a 2-1 loss to the Tigers two nights earlier by jumping out to an early lead and coasting on Thursday.

It was a 5-2 Carrollton lead in the fourth when the Hawks scored five in the fourth and two in the fifth to garner the win.

GFNW was limited to three hits, including a double by Blake Meyer.

Civic Memorial 4, Southwestern 1

At Bethalto, the Piasa Birds traveled to Civic Memorial Friday for a doubleheader, but were swept by the Eagles in two pitching duals.

In game one, the Eagles trailed 1-0 after a half-inning, but scored four late runs to win a 4-1 decision.

Brock Seymour had an RBI for the Piasa Birds, held to five hits in the game.

Seymour pitched five innings, striking out four and allowing one earned run on six hits.

Civic Memorial won the nightcap 2-1 getting runs in the first and fourth innings.

Southwestern tallied a run in the seventh.

Jack Little had two hits, including a double; Kyler Seyfried had two doubles and Seymour had a single and double.

Eddie Bolin struck out three in three innings and Seyfried also pitched three innings.

Routt 7, Southwestern 3

At Jacksonville’s Lenz Field, the Rockets swept Southwestern in a Saturday doubleheader.

The Birds slipped to 1-7 on the season. Routt won game one, leading 5-0 after five innings en route to the win.

Luke Golike had two hits, while Seyfried and Seymour drove in runs for Southwestern. Little and Seymour had doubles.

Ben Lowis took the loss, striking out six over five innings, allowing three earned runs on five hits.

Game two had Southwestern leading 3-0 after an inning and 4-1 through four innings.

But Routt rallied for four runs in the late innings to steal a 5-4 win from the Piasa Birds.

Lowis homered and drove in two runs. Golike had two RBIs as well. Seyfried had a single and double, and Dalson Cummings had two hits.

Ryne Hanslow struck out five in five innings and got a no-decision.

North Mac 9, Fulton 2

At Jacksonville, North Mac beat Fulton 9-2 Saturday at Lenz Field in Jacksonville.

The Panthers led 3-1 after two innings, then tacked on two runs in the fourth and fifth to lead 7-1.

North Mac (4-1) has won four straight.

Gibson had two hits and an RBI; Little had a single, double and three runs; Hunter Smith had two hits and Lucas Britenstine had two hits. Hendricks scored twice for the Panthers.

Tyler Miller went the distance, striking out 13 hitters and allowing just three hits.

Softball

North Mac 10, GFNW 6

At Greenfield, North Mac held off Greenfield/Northwestern after gaining an early seven-run lead, and won a Wednesday afternoon game at Terry Park.

The Panthers built a 7-0 lead by the top of the third. GFNW responded with six straight runs – four runs in the third and two in the fourth.

North Mac added a run in the fifth and two in the seventh for insurance purposes.

For North Mac, Holly Horrell had a double, triple, two runs and three RBIs. Riley Brockmeyer had a double and three singles, scoring twice. Gabby Mauzy had two hits and three runs. Erika Thoron, Claire Harvey and Gracie Lechner all had two hits as well.

Greenfield/Northwestern got two doubles from Megan Jones, while Laiken Heavner had two RBIs.

Micaela Royer struck out four over four and two-third innings to get the win.

Carrollton 3, Greenfield/NW 2 (8)

At Carrollton, the Tigers dropped a third straight contest, a 3-2 loss at Carrollton.

GFNW (4-3) led early 1-0 but Carrollton scored twice in the first.

Greenfield/NW tied the game in the third and it stayed that way until a walkoff win in the eighth inning for the Hawks.

Kyle Nerone drove in a run for GFNW, Taylor Smith and Kaitlyn Foiles scored runs.

Southwestern 5, Jersey 4

At Piasa, the Birds swept a doubleheader on Saturday with a pair of one-run wins against Jersey and Rock Falls.

Southwestern had to rally with two runs in the bottom of the seventh to beat Jersey 5-4.

Jersey led 2-0 and 4-3 but could not hold on for the win.

Bri Roloff had four hits and scored twice for Southwestern. Molly Novack had a triple and two RBIs for the Birds.

Sydney Baumgartner struck out four and got the win for Southwestern.

Southwestern 2, Rock Falls 1

In another contest, Southwestern broke a 1-1 tie with a fourth-inning run and won a pitcher’s duel with Rock Falls.

Baumgartner had two hits, while Megan Bailey and Novack each had doubles. Bailey and Haley Edwards drove in runs for Southwestern.

Bailee Nixon pitched a five-hitter, striking out four and allowing an unearned run to get the win.