Wendt/West plan July 20 wedding

Rich Wendt and Renee Wendt of Carlinville wish to announce the engagement and upcoming wedding of their daughter Ashlee Wendt to Darion West, the son of Jennifer and Curt West of Benld.

The bride-elect is a 2015 graduate of Carlinville High School and is currently a senior in the registered dental hygiene program at Southern Illinois University-Carbondale.

The groom-elect is a 2012 graduate of Gillespie High School and a 2016 graduate of LLCC with an associate degree in criminal justice. He is employed as a full-time police officer for Gillespie.

The couple will be married July 20 at the Litchfield First Baptist Church at 3 p.m. with Dane Solari as the officiant. A reception will follow at the Crystal Ballroom in Staunton.

The newlywed couple will then embark on their honeymoon to Secrets Capri Riviera Cancun.