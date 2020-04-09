Celebrate Holy Week…from the couch

By: DANIEL WINNINGHAM

Enquirer~Democrat managing editor

For most Christian denominations, Holy Week began Sunday with the commemoration of Palm Sunday.

However, if most individuals were heeding the advice and directives from both state and federal government, they were forced to participate in a service via livestream, with Facebook, YouTube or another form of connectivity.

Church services on the radio have been common for years, and as churches have sought more ways to connect with those that may not be able to travel to a physical building for a Sunday worship service more congregations have turned to streaming services or other options.

This year, for Good Friday and Easter services, those that want to participate will be required to do so from the comforts of home.

Ss. Mary and Joseph Catholic Church in Carlinville typically has Holy Thursday, Good Friday, Holy Saturday and Easter Sunday services.

Father Michael Haag serves the Ss. Mary and Joseph parish, as well as St. Simon and Jude in Gillespie and St. Joseph in Benld.

In March, the Springfield Diocese encouraged members to watch services online.

Haag explained why he wasn’t doing a streaming worship service at this time.

“Those are multiple other places that are doing and doing it much better than I could,” he said.

The last daily mass he conducted was held March 18 in Benld.

“It’s not easy because the congregation is essential to celebrating the mass,” Haag said. “I can do it without the congregation but there’s a different vitality and life when the congregation is there.

Haag has served this area for close to five years and is encouraging members to choose a streaming option.

To start with, local Catholics can go to the Diocese web site, dio.org, or facebook.com/diospringfield, to watch liturgies live or on replay.

The Springfield Diocese includes 28 counties in central Illinois. Many parishes are streaming a daily mass or at least one on Sunday.

“A few have scouted options on their own,” Haag said.

The situation allows congregation members to see the traditions and practices of other Catholic parishes, according to Haag.

One example was St. Patrick’s cathedral in New York.

“I’m taking guidance from our bishop,” Haag said. “He’s ultimately the one to choose when we can say mass again.

“It’s not great but I think this is an opportunity for people to experience church in a different way.”

“I think it can be a way of expanding our faith and broadening our horizons in what it means to be Catholic,” Haag said. “It’s also a way for individual to see how other cultures, perhaps African American or Hispanic, celebrate the mass.”

Even with the directive to stay at home, Haag thinks this can be a learning opportunity for worshipers.

“It’s been phenomenal, the amount of materials that have been offered online for people who would so choose to take advantage of it,” he said. “There are many learning opportunities besides just a streaming service. This past weekend, there was an online virtual conference with general Catholic presenters from across the nation. People from all over the country participated.”

Haag admits the order to practice social distancing is difficult when many individuals are typically used to personal visits from a minister.

“That’s part of the pain of doing this,” he said. “There is no way to reach out to people. Praise God no one has come down with the virus. You’re very limited in being able to reach out to people.”

Susan Millard, a longtime member of Ss. Mary and Joseph Catholic Church is not the only one disappointed about how Easter will be celebrated in 2020.

Millard says she does daily Scripture readings and prayers, but admits most are not into sitting and watching a service on television.

In years past, Millard would attend church Thursday, Friday, Saturday or Sunday of Holy Week. She would always look forward to gatherings with family.

“The family would come to our house and have a celebration,” she said.

In years past, the church’s tradition has been to welcome new members of the Catholic church Saturday night as part of an Easter vigil.

“It’s really sad,” Millard said. “It’s my dad’s 86th birthday and we can’t celebrate. My own children aren’t coming to my house.”

She is optimistic members can return to services soon.

“I rely on God,” she said. “I also rely on people staying in and doing what they are supposed to do.”

She admits it’s been a downer on her morale.

“It’s kind of low,” she said, adding she doesn’t mind staying at home often walking or riding her bike. “Who is stay when it’s finally safe to go outside. The economy has got me all worried.”

Pleasant Hill Christian Church, located on the outer road near I-55, began a YouTube channel in which it has Sunday services available.

“We were in the process of redoing our web site, so this expedited that,” said Darrin Daugherty, the church’s director of outreach and involvement.

Daugherty said the worship services have been posted to the channel Saturday afternoon, which gives parishioners the option of watching later Saturday or anytime Sunday

March 15 was the last service held in the church building at Pleasant Hill Christian Church, Daugherty said.

“We’re just following the governors stay at home guidelines,” Daugherty said. “We’ll be here online through April 30 at least.”

Jarod Walston has been recording services at home for Chesterfield Bible Church. Recently, he has given members a message of hope during this challenging time.

“He’s in control and he is with you every step of the way,” Walston said in a message to his congregation.

Walston encouraged those watching to pray and sing.

“We want to worship the Lord and encouraged one another through song as well,” he said.

“We can do small group Bibles studies or Sunday school through videoconferencing on Zoom,” Walston said. “None of this is ideal, but certainly glad we have it available to help meet some of our church’s needs at this time.”