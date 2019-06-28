Welcome to the Fair

By Kim Carney Rhodes

Country music is back at the 2019 Macoupin County Fair and we are excited to bring Joe Diffie, Brandon Lay and Abby Kasch to this year’s fair.

If you haven’t gotten your tickets yet, don’t miss out!

At we approach the start of the 2019 Macoupin County Fair, the 167th and the oldest County Fair in the State of Illinois, it is hard to not think back over those years and wonder what the founders would think of our fair today.

Macoupin County Fair has been blessed with many volunteers, board members, superintendents, judges and many more supporters over the years. Where would we be without all of them, from the beginning to today.

Sheep, pigs, goats and cattle; candy, quilts, pies, cakes and garden vegetables; there is something for all, the young and those who are well preserved! Many of memories have been made at the Macoupin County Fair, and we love to start those memories young. Come out and visit Kids Corner, always fun for the entire family and back by popular demand this year are the racing pigs! Sharks will be a featured part of Kids Corner as well.

The 4-H building will be open for all to view the hard work of the many 4-H members from throughout the county. Come and see who took home the trophy and best of show with their projects

For a fourth year in a row, in 2019 the fair will feature Swyear Amusements from New Athens. One of the greatest joys in life is seeing the excitement on the faces of children as they get on their first ride or see the twinkling lights of the Ferris wheel. And don’t forget all the amazing fair food you will find throughout the grounds. Don’t forget to stop and check out the new Smoky Jennings Pavilion and enjoy a hot fish and cold refreshments in the newest building on the grounds.

The 2019 fair kicks off Tuesday, June 25, with a free night at the fair! At 5:45 there will be an antique tractor parade through the fairgrounds, led by 2018 Miss Macoupin County Anni Ibberson on a horse carrying the American Flag. We will enjoy the national anthem sang by our fair board member Jodi Bennett.

Events kick off Tuesday with twilight harness racing. Call to post is at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, June 25. Throughout the grounds there will be antique tractors, new tractors, fire trucks, ambulances and so much more! And at dusk you can enjoy the CNB movie night. Hotel Translyvania 3 will be the featured show.

Wednesday night will bring out a lot of cuteness, beauty and brains! The excitement of watching 15 girls look to win that sweet crown as Little Miss Macoupin County, 10 striking young ladies vying for the title of Junior Miss Macoupin County and 8 intelligent and beautiful women set their sights on the title of Miss Macoupin County.

Friday and Saturday night will find our track experts setting the stage on Friday night for the truck and tractor pulls, which will include local talent and antiques.

Then on Saturday, that oh so perfect pulling track will be destroyed on Saturday afternoon to create the perfect amount of water and disking to produce the ultimate Demolition Derby track. This is always a favorite of fair goers!

The Macoupin County Food Festival will be open daily, many don’t know it, but the money that is raised in the white food building, just north of the 4-H building, is donated to Ag In the Classroom, Ag Scholarships and the county 4-H program. Some of the best food you will enjoy during fair week comes to you homemade from the county Beef Producers, Pork Producers, Sheep Producers and Farm Bureau members. Open for lunch daily, so stop on out!

Uniting agriculture, family and community since 1852, the Board of Directors and Officers of the Macoupin County Fair invite you to join us June 25-29 just north of Carlinville on the Historic Route 66. Meet your friends, enjoy some fair food, excitement and memories the fair brings to all young or old. Follow us on FB and our website www.macoupincountyfair.org, for the latest information and updates.

(Kim Carney Rhodes is currently serving her 2nd year as President of the Board of Directors for the Macoupin County Fair & Agricultural Association, Kim, originally from the Virden area, resides with her husband Lonny and son Riley on her husband’s family farm at Carlinville. Kim is a third generation fair board member, her family’s involvement with the fair dates back to 1951.)