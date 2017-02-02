Weekly Players of the Week

Wrestler of week

Senior 170-pound wrestler Jacob Dixon recorded career win No. 100 on Friday night after winning by fall in the quarterfinals of the Litchfield Invitational.

“100 wins is a tremendous accomplishment for any wrestler, especially in JD’s situation,” said Carlinville wrestling coach Tim Johnson. “His first two seasons were limited due to varies injuries and conditions, and for him to still reach the century mark with a lot more wins out there is impressive.”

Dixon has recorded nearly 65 wins so far in his junior and senior seasons alone. Dixon also recorded win 101 by beating fellow ranked wrestler Connor Eaton of West Frankfort by technical fall 22-6.

Dixon will enter the postseason with a 33-2 record for the year and a 101-19 career record. Congrats to Jacob on the milestone victory. He will receive a wrestler of the week t-shirt compliments of The Cubby Hole.

Country Financial Basketball Player of the Week

Carlinvlle senior Konnor Emmons is this week’s boys basketball player of the week sponsored by Gary Edwards Country Financial.

“Konnor has been a steady contributor throughout the season,” says Carlinville head coach Alan Cooper. “Konnor has been a leader both on and off the court for our young team. Konnor has been a pleasure to coach the past four years and we wish him nothing but the best as he moves on after high school.”

Emmons is averaging nine points and four rebounds per game on the year.