Week 4 Football Players of the Week
CARLINVILLE (Sept. 21, 2017) – Jarret Easterday has been selected as this week’s Country Financial/Gary Edwards Offensive Player of the Game.
Easterday, a 6-foot-3, 180-pound junior quarterback completed 19-25 passes for 240 yards with four touchdowns and one interception; he also rushed six times for 47 yards with a pair of touchdown runs to lead Carlinville to a 55-39 win over Pana.
“He did very well,” Carlinville head coach Chad Easterday understated. “He stayed within himself. He managed the game for us and made some great decisions. He came to play in a really big football game.”
Easterday received a plaque, courtesy of Edwards, a Country Financial representative in Carlinville along with a large pizza compliments of Little Italy’s Pizza in the Carlinville Plaza.
The Cubby Hole Defensive Player of the Game
Garrett Campbell was named The Cubby Hole Defensive Player of the Game.
Campbell, a 6-foot, 185-pound senior linebacker had six tackles with two solos in Carlinville’s conference win over Pana. He was assigned to help cover Pana quarterback Jacob Beeson, a dynamic quarterback who can run and pass the ball equally well.
“Garrett has a lot on his plate,” Easterday said of Campbell. “We ask him to do a lot for us both on offense and defense. I thought he came in last night and played some solid defense for us. He had some solid tackles on Beeson which is not an easy thing to do.”
Campbell received a plaque, courtesy of The Cubby Hole along with a large pizza compliments of Nick’s Pizza in Carlinville.
Farmer’s Insurance Game Changer Award
Tyler Hughes received the Farmer’s Insurance/Jacob Hainsfurther Game Changer Award this week.
Hughes, a 5-9, 180-pound senior is a key special teams player for the Cavaliers. He turned in a huge play with a 78-yard kickoff return for a touchdown in the second quarter of Carlinville’s victory over Pana. His score gave Carlinville a 28-14 lead at the time.
“Tyler came up huge,” Easterday said. “They (Pana) had just scored on a big play and kicked off. We have so many fast kids on kickoff which makes it difficult to cover everyone. He made a great run – broke three or four tackles and took it to the house.”
Hughes received a plaque courtesy of Farmer’s Insurance agent Jacob Hainsfurther in Carlinville along with a large pizza compliments of Reno’s Pizza in Carlinville.