Week 3 Football Players of the Week
Country Financial/Gary Edwards Offensive Player of the Game
CARLINVILLE (Sept. 17, 2017) – Kyle Dixon has been selected as this week’s Country Financial/Gary Edwards Offensive Player of the Game.
Dixon, a 6-foot-2, 165-pound junior slot back had seven catches for 144 yards with two touchdowns and rushed twice for 14 more yards in the Cavies’ 49-14 win at Litchfield. He had 206 all-purpose yards in the game.
“He’s got some great hands and he caught the ball in traffic and in space which makes him very, very hard to cover,” Carlinville head coach Chad Easterday said. “I’m expecting those kinds of things every week from him.”
Dixon received a plaque, courtesy of Edwards, a Country Financial representative in Carlinville along with a large pizza compliments of Little Italy’s Pizza in the Carlinville Plaza.
The Cubby Hole Defensive Player of the Game
Max Rogers was named The Cubby Hole Defensive Player of the Game. Rogers, a 5-foot-11, 175-pound senior defensive end had seven tackles with five solos, three sacks and four tackles for loss as the Carlinville defense held Litchfield to 100 yards of total offense in the first half. He leads the team in sacks with five and tackles for loss with nine. He has 26 tackles with 14 solos so far this season.
“The three sacks came at really crucial times in the game in terms of down and distance,” Easterday said. “His motor never quits. He is a senior doing what he is supposed to do.”
Rogers received a plaque, courtesy of The Cubby Hole along with a large pizza compliments of Nick’s Pizza in Carlinville.
Farmer’s Insurance Game Changer Award
Tucker Hughes received the Farmer’s Insurance/Jacob Hainsfurther Game Changer Award this week.
Hughes, a 5-foot-8, 160-pound junior had a great game on offense, defense and special teams. His onside kick to start the game was recovered by Ethan Wallace setting up Carlinville’s first touchdown in their 49-14 win Friday night. He rushed for 125 yards on 18 carries with three touchdowns and had a sack on defense.
“Tucker is one of our two kickers,” Easterday said. “He ran the ball really well, plays our nickel guy on defense; he’s all over the place.”
Hughes received a plaque courtesy of Farmer’s Insurance agent Jacob Hainsfurther in Carlinville along with a large pizza compliments of Reno’s Pizza in Carlinville.