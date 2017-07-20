Wedding June 26

7 20 17

Jaklyn Nicole Pearson, daughter of Janet and John Fitzpatrick of Ramsey, married Kent Eugene Bouillon, son of Nancy and Ronnie Bouillon of Girard, on Monday, June 26, 2017, at the Macoupin County Courthouse in Carlinville, with Judge Kenneth R. Deihl, uncle of the groom, officiating.

Grandparents of the bride are Barbara and Gene Milhoan of Ramsey and the late Tommy Benesiel. Grandparents of the groom are Doris Bouillon of Virden and the late Bill Bouillon, Edith Leininger and Ray and Lucille Deihl.

The couple will reside in Ramsey.