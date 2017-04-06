Weather a unfortunate part of spring outdoor sports

By Eric Becker

Sports Extra

Today’s edition of Sports Extra focuses on weather-related snafus which tend to happen in the spring time, particularly at this time of the year.

Remember all that great weather we had in late February and into early March? Mother Nature has caught up to central Illinois, and it’s taken a toll on our area spring athletes, particularly baseball and softball.

By the time you read this, the Cavaliers are still trying to get in a home game for baseball and softball. With a road-heavy schedule to start the season, the Cavaliers have been scheduled to play at home, but thus far the weather hasn’t cooperated.

It makes a hectic time for athletic directors in the area. Having to postpone or cancel games (more on these terms later in this piece) cannot be fun-either is trying to find a suitable date for any potential makeup games.

Baseball and softball teams are allotted 35 regular season games before postseason. Rarely do teams around these parts play the maximum 35 games before regional competition begins.

Carlinville’s softball team, following Monday’s postponed home game against Staunton, is on a streak of six straight games called off due to bad weather or field conditions. And seven of the last eight games have been postponed. The Cavies last played March 24 in Auburn.

The baseball team has had five of their last six games postponed, having played Friday in Vandalia after nine days off. Pitch counts should not be an issue for the Cavie hurlers at this point.

CHS softball coach Paige Vinyard, in her first year as the head coach, says the team continues to persevere through all the postponed games.

“Even though our schedule is being interrupted by rain, our practices are continuing daily,” Vinyard said. “We are using these extra practices for different team defensive drills and to improve on our hitting techniques. My girls are taking advantage of each practice and utilizing the time we are together. They understand the importance of self-motivation and persistence.”

The first year I covered sports in Albion, 1995-96, we had a big snowstorm the last week of March, 1996. It wiped out a third of the baseball/softball games. I think the baseball team only managed to get in 15 games, which is a very low number.

Usually the softball/baseball teams will average around 25-30 regular season games if they are lucky enough with the weather.

Which brings me to my next point.

One of the biggest pet peeves I have is anyone misinterpreting a canceled game for one that has simply been postponed.

In layman’s terms, a postponement is a game that will not be played on a particular day but will be rescheduled for a later date and time.

A game that has been canceled means the game will not be made up that particular season. At least, that’s my interpretations of the terms. Maybe I’m wrong. But for some reason, to mix up these terms drives me batty.

I update our paper’s website with games that have either:

A. Been canceled,

B. Been postponed, or

C. Been moved to another locale.

I read on Facebook all the time from various sources that games have been canceled. Games that have been canceled but are rescheduled…Well, if that’s the case, the game isn’t canceled, it’s simply postponed. Right?

I stress the importance of making sure I have the proper terminology right for such updates. By the way, I’ve been making way too many updates on our website concerning spring sports postponements.

Until I hear otherwise, I assume all games have been postponed, not canceled.

Athletic directors have a huge task in front of them and I don’t expect them to have any updates on when a game is postponed as to whether it will be made up or not. Conference games must be made up at some point if at all possible. With non-conference games, it could really go either way depending on what open dates the two schools have to makeup such contests.

“Unfortunately, the weather in the spring can be frustrating for our athletes, our coaches and our fans,” said Carlinville athletic director Darrin DeNeve. “Lots of people make efforts to ensure that we can get as many athletic events in as possible, but, sometimes, Mother Nature wins.”

Last year, the Carlinville softball team ended up playing a regional game early in the evening, which they lost, ending their season, but in reality, the regional loss was not their last game.

They traveled back home and played a makeup conference game later in the same day, won that one and ended up as co-champion of the conference for the first time. Weird, man. Just flat out weird.

We have awesome athletic directors in the county who have to monitor the weather situation among their other teaching and various other duties – and it is hereby noted that we acknowledge you in this piece. If you see an A.D., give them a hug.

After only a couple of winter-related postponements or cancellations that I can recall this past basketball/wrestling seasons, the spring has brought that familiar “rain, again!” grown amongst us sports writers, athletic directors and athletes, as we just simply want to get out there and do our jobs.

But, as is part of life, it isn’t always the case. Some fields drain and dry better than others. Some fields get more rain than others. If a game can be played at a safe level, then it should be played.

But let’s not risk potential injury for the sake of playing a game if the field isn’t up to code. Potential injuries do no good to anybody, any time.

Hopefully the weather turns back toward the good soon and we can hear those familiar words “Play Ball.”

“I’m just hopeful that our early season struggles with the weather will subside and our teams will get back to action soon,” DeNeve added.

Coach Vinyard may have summed it up best. “It’s easy to become annoyed with each game postponement, but you have to look at the positive side…’you play like you practice’ and we are getting in a lot of good practices.”

Of course, April Fools Day brought a delightful day of sunshine, as the CHS soccer team participated in the Parkway Showcase in Maryland Heights, Mo. As someone who lives just 20 minutes from that facility, I found it truly awesome to be out in the sunshine covering a sporting event. It was the only one I got to all week. But covering a Carlinville event in the state of Missouri was just flat out ‘weird.’

Wednesday’s forecast is for more showers and thunderstorms in the area. To which I ask: “Are you flipping kidding me?”

Hope to see you all at the ballparks soon for the home openers. If not, then, well, there’s always the exciting indoor ping pong or bocce ball leagues at the Demuzio Center, I suppose.