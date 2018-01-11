Update: Carlinville teams postpone games

CARLINVILLE – Several area sporting events are being postponed due to the threat of inclement weather approaching the area.

Carlinville Middle School volleyball at Southwestern for today has been postponed.

All games in the Winchester boys basketball tournament for today, including the Greenfield/Northwestern vs. West Central game, have been postponed to Friday afternoon and evening.

The girls’ basketball game between Carlinville and East Alton-Wood River in East Alton has been postponed and may or may not be rescheduled at this point.

Carlinville’s boys basketball tournament game in Morrisonville against Mulberry Grove has been postponed and made up at a later date. The other game of the tournament tonight will be played as scheduled.

