Wayne F. Klaus

Wayne F. Klaus, 90 of Girard passed away Friday afternoon, Feb. 1, 2019, at St. John’s Hospital in Springfield.

Wayne was born Aug. 10, 1928, in Carlinville, one of four sons born to Charles J. and Marie H. Leefers Klaus.

Wayne graduated from Girard High School with the class of 1946.

He joined the U.S. Army in 1950 and served during the Korean War. He reached the rank of Master Sergeant before his discharge.

Wayne married Dorothy Neff at the Girard First Baptist Church in 1954.

Wayne was a grain and livestock farmer south of Girard for his lifetime and enjoyed hunting, fishing and most of all his grand and great-grandchildren.

Wayne was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Kathy Klaus, in 1993; and brothers, Alfred and Ralph Klaus.

Visitation was held on Tuesday, Feb. 5, from 4-7 p.m. at Davis-Anderson Funeral Home in Girard. Funeral services were conducted Wednesday, Feb. 6, at 10:30 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial followed in Girard Cemetery, Girard.

Wayne is survived by his wife, Dorothy of Girard; son, Brad (Lillie) Klaus of Girard; son, Scott (Cheryl) Klaus of Danvers; five grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; brother, Norman Klaus of St. Peters, Mo.; and several nieces and nephews.

Memorials may be made to Sulpher Springs Cemetery, First Baptist Church or Girard Fire and Rescue Squad.

Davis-Anderson Funeral Home, Girard, was in charge of arrangements.