Wayne E. Heal, 87

WATERLOO (Jan. 8, 2018) – Wayne Eldon Heal, 87, of Bunker Hill passed away at 10:34 a.m., Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2018, at Oak Hill Memory Care in Waterloo.

He was born March 5, 1930, in Alton to Larcher Bowne Heal and Cordelia Esther (Hallows) Heal. He married Emma Louise (Johnson) Heal; she preceded him in death in 1972. He then married Norma Jean (Woker) Stone Heal; she preceded him in death in 2010.

Mr. Heal was a retired farmer; he was also a member of Woodburn Congregational Church for 20 years, Berean Baptist Church in Bunker Hill for more than 60 years, Woodburn Telephone Company (where he was treasurer for nearly 20 years), Bunker Hill Locker Company, Macoupin County MADD, Macoupin County Pork Producers, Macoupin County Farm Bureau, Illinois Cattleman’s Association, Citizen’s State Bank in Shipman, Woodman Cemetery Association and Bunker Hill Area Ambulance Service.

Surviving are his children, Virginia “Ginny” (Robert) Brown of Staunton, Robert “Bob” (Deborah) Heal of Waterloo, Virginia (Joel) Stone Smith of Hanna City, Valerie (John) Stone Blizzard of Chesterfield, Mo., and Elaine (Bill) Stone Smyth Eppler of Livermore, Calif.; grandchildren, Hannah Heal, Caleb (Jenny) Heal, Joshua (Amanda) Heal, Laura (Roger) Pettay, Jonathan (Erin) Brown, Phillip (Jenny) Smith, Evan (Laura) Smith, Kirsten Smith, Eric Blizzard, Rachel Blizzard, Travis (Lindsey) Eppler, Juston (Kirstyn) Eppler, Jared Eppler, Cody Eppler, Eric (Jelissa) Smyth, Emily Smyth, and Ellen (Eric) Granstrom; great-grandchildren, Emma Thomas, Mariel Thomas, Avery Heal, Lincoln Heal, Cora Heal, Levi Smyth, Gavin Smyth, Ella Eppler, Dawson Eppler and Mason Granstrom; brother, Earl H. (Niki) Heal of Vacaville, Calif.; and cousin, Wilbur (Helen) Marth of Bunker Hill.

He was preceded in death by his parents and wives.

Visitation was held from 9 a.m. until services at 11 a.m., Friday, Jan. 5, at Woodburn Bible Church in Woodburn. Burial was in Woodburn Cemetery. Kravanya Funeral Home in Bunker Hill was in charge of the arrangements.

Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association or Woodburn Bible Church.