Wayne and Doris Blevins to celebrate 60th anniversary

Wayne and Doris Blevins of Dorchester will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary on Sunday, July 14. Friends are invited to an open house from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Brittany Shooting Park, 11374 Prairie Dell Road, Bunker Hill.

The couple was married July 14, 1959 in Augusta, Ga. at Trinity On The Hill Methodist Church near Ft. Gordon by the Rev. Wallace Ziegler. Doris Blevins is the former Doris Nitz.

Wayne retired in 1998 from Laclede Steel Company in Alton, where he worked more than 35 years as a pipefitter. After his retirement from Laclede Steel, he worked in the Purchasing Department at Carlinville Area Hospital until 2011.

Doris worked 12 years for Heyen Implement Company in Dorchester. She is a homemaker and for many years was a volunteer at Gillespie Community Unit School District No. 7.

Wayne and Doris are active in their community and are members of the Dorchester United Methodist Church. They have three children, four grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

The guests of honor request no gifts.