Wayde Everett Olmsted

Wayde Everett Olmsted, 62, of Gillespie, passed away at Decatur Memorial Hospital on Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021 at 4:09 p.m.

He was born Dec. 14, 1958, in Litchfield, to Harold Olmsted and Elsie Mae (Richards) Olmsted Baldridge.

He was a construction laborer. Wayde was an avid bowler. He was a die-hard Cardinals fan.

He is survived by his child, Jamie Olmsted; grandchild, Alaina Olmsted; siblings, Fran Valenti Nolan of Gillespie, Richard Olmsted of Mount Olive, Mike Olmsted of Benld, Andy (Beth) Olmsted of Staunton, and Wayne (Peggy) Olmsted of Florida.

Wayde was preceded in death by his parents; sister; Pam (Robert) Darte; brothers in law, Mike Valenti and Robert Nolan.

Public graveside services were held on Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021 at Gillespie Cemetery with Pastor Jared DePoppe officiating.

Memorials are suggested to Gillespie Public Library, 201 West Chestnut Street, Gillespie, IL 62033 or Adopt-A-Pet, PO Box 53, Benld, IL 62009.

Anyone wishing to send an online condolence may do so at kravanyafuneral.com.

Kravanya Funeral Home, Gillespie, is in charge of the arrangements.