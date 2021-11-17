Water and sewer line replacement project to begin on West Main St.

Water and sewer line replacement project to begin

By ERIN SANSON

Enquirer-Democrat Reporter

Woodard and Curran sent a proposal to the Carlinville City Council members prior to the meeting outlining a plan to replace water and sewer lines in town that are “beyond their useful life.”

Their plans proposed to replace approximately 2,000 feet of existing, 6 inch water mains on Highway 108 from Alton Road to the Carlinville Square, as well as 2,000 feet of existing brick sewers and manholes in the same area. In a second project they would also replace roughly 7,000 feet of 6 inch water mains running from the Carlinville High School to a point west of Colt Road.

Each of these projects will be completed in three phases. The first phase would be data collection, then the development drawings will be designed, and in the third phase construction documents would be drawn up and the required permit applications would be finished.

Dan Held, director of public works, told the council that they should start this process now as the Illinois Department of Transportation is making plans to resurface Highway 108, likely beginning in Spring of 2024. Held also mentioned that Carlinville will likely be eligible for state and federal grant funding for infrastructure projects. The council was also informed that projects that are completely designed and have all of their permits have a higher rating with funding agencies when applying for grants.

Woodard and Curran estimated around six months to complete the project. The first project would have a total estimated cost of $245,500 and the second project was estimated at $56,000. Together the total cost would be $301,500.

Woodard and Curran also recommended a schedule that included a future contract with them for the summer of 2022 that includes preparing State and Federal grant applications, a phase for bidding the work and a construction phase.

During a discussion on the finances of these projects, Alderman William Link mentioned that the city had received grant money in the amount of $372,000. He proposed the council pay for the engineering work with that grant money. The city council approved the contract with Woodard and Curran for $301,500 using the grant money.

Insurance Renewal

Mitch Newell, Craig Rimar, and Kyle Shell were present at the city council meeting to present insurance renewal options to the city. Newell and Rimar are both insurance agents with the Dimond Bros. Insurance Agency in Carlinville. Shell is an ICRMT (Illinois County Risk Management Trust) representative, ICRMT is one the companies Carlinville could take out a policy with. Other policy options Bliss McKnight, HCC, Chubb, Cowbell, and Merchants National.

