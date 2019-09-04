Water remains dominant topic at City Council meeting

By CHRIS BEST

Enquirer Democrat contributor

Carlinville water was once again a prominent topic of Tuesday’s City Council meeting.

During the time for public comment, Charlotte Rives expressed her concerns over the state of the city’s water, which discolored her sink and has an odor. She questioned how long the city had been grappling with water issues, which were revealed to have been discussed possibly as early as the 1970’s.

“This has been talked about for years,” Rives said in a heated discussion with Carlinville Mayor Deanna Demuzio and members of the City Council, “I would just like to know what year it is going to be resolved.”

Demuzio was quick to assure Rives that the city was working to resolve the issue before allowing Dan Held of Woodard and Curran to address the matter as he had at previous meetings.

Held hit many of the previously reported talking points: unusually heavy rainfalls caused the lake to turn over, the manganese levels in the water have spiked sharply as a result of the rains, the manganese is causing discoloration of the water and surfaces, and the city is doing everything in its power to combat the issue, which is beginning to improve.

In regards to a permanent solution to the problem, Held indicated that approximately 18 months worth of engineering still needs completed before Carlinville can begin to establish an emergency connection to Jersey County Rural Water. This arrangement would likely be used temporarily until the Illinois Alluvial water project is completed.

City Attorney Dan O’Brien also addressed the issue, reminding the public that a lawsuit fighting the Illinois Alluvial project is still ongoing. He indicated that the lawsuit has only slowed the process of getting Carlinville clean water and dissuaded other entities from entering into agreements with Illinois Alluvial, which prevents its current member entities from getting better rates.

“There are people that are fighting this project every step of the way,” O’Brien said, “It is not correct to indicate that we are not doing everything we can to move this water project forward. All of us drink the water, we are concerned for our children and grandchildren, and we would like to have better water.”

Other business

Besides the issues with the city water, Rives also expressed her concern with unsightly yard sale signs that are left up on telephone poles long after the yard sales they advertise have ended. She suggested implementing a designated billboard to be displayed on city property in the spring, similar to one that is in Gillespie, where citizens can give notice of their yard sales.

Demuzio indicated that the idea had been previously considered and that the suggestion would be added to the Public Works Committee’s agenda for further discussion.

An ordinance adopting a revised code of ordinances for the city of Carlinville was shelved once again to be revisited at the Sept. 16 Council meeting. Aldermen Bill Link and John Howard found a number of points to be discussed and potentially revised by the pertinent committees in the weeks leading up to the next meeting.

Ernie Mansfield of Calpine addressed the City Council, urging for action to be taken on a new energy contract with Calpine. The city’s existing contract is good through December of 2020, but as Mansfield explained, electrical rates at this time are exceptionally low. If the city were to give its approval for a contract to be drafted, it could be locked into the lowest current rate for at least four years following the expiration of the current contract. Following a suggestion from the city attorney, the Finance Committee will discuss the topic at their next meeting.

Also during the meeting, the mayor shared correspondence from Carlinville Area Hospital Auxiliary, who will be hosting the 2019 “5K to Wellness” event Saturday Sept. 7 at Carlinville Area Hospital. The letter included a map showing the route which will be taken for the event. The correspondence will be placed on file at City Hall.

Next meeting

The City Council will next meet Monday, Sept. 16.