Water-related engineering bid stirs controversy

By Chris Best

Enquirer-Democrat Writer

The cost estimate and proposal for engineering services submitted by MECO-Heneghan Engineers, LLC was a topic of contention for some at Monday night’s Carlinville City Council meeting. The estimate, which totaled $2.5 million, covers preliminary engineering and surveying services for a planned 27 miles of water main to be laid interconnecting Carlinville’s own water system with that of Jersey County Rural Water Company (JCRWC). It is a necessary step in the ongoing Illinois Alluvial Regional Water Company (IARWC) project, aiming to supply clean and sustainable water to the city of Carlinville.

The estimate did not include additional engineering or surveying fees which may be required for the project later on, nor did it include the costs associated with the physical installation process of the pipeline itself.

Former alderman Beth Toon and citizen Matt Turley each individually voiced their disapproval of the contract during the portion of the meeting designated for public comment.

