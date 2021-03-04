Water project argument ensues at Carlinville council meeting

By JACKSON WILSON

Enquirer Democrat Reporter

On Mar. 1, William Armstrong and Litchfield mayor Steve Dougherty visited the Carlinville council and attempted to make an offer to the city in regards to future water projects.

Armstrong said that he had recently met with Dougherty, his staff and HMG vice president John Weiter. He was provided information on a water option that he believed that Litchfield could offer Carlinville at lower costs, a lower level of risk and simply as something considered to be a quicker option in restoring the quality of the town’s water supply. The estimated cost of the project was made out to be about $4,000,000, with engineering and construction costs included.

Armstrong said that the total costs of this project would be much less compared to the Jersey Rural Water portion of the project that Carlinville had in its blueprint for that water main connection.

“Engineering costs alone are $2.5 million if you were to do Jerseyville,” said Armstrong. “Then, you would need to add construction costs for that line which would bring the total to about $8 million – approximately twice as much as a line to Litchfield.

According to Armstrong, HMG suggested that a line be constructed from the takeoff point near Litchfield, then north on County Line Road, west on Litchfield Cutoff Road, Route 4, Lake Williamson and down Lake Road to Carlinville’s water plant.

Armstrong said that HMG could help arrange a loan for the cost of the new line plus a grant element estimated at $400,000.

“They believe the loan would carry a very low interest rate of one percent and could be done for 20, 30 or 40 years,” said Dougherty. “And, they say the project could be finished in two years. Naturally, Litchfield wants to sell water and HMG would like some engineering work, but even factoring in their natural interests it seems clear that the project should at least be compared to your existing projects. And you would, in any event, be free to choose your own engineers if you decided not to go with HMG.”

Armstrong and Dougherty recommended this option because they believed that Carlinville wasn’t making much progress with its well-drilling projects in Jerseyville and Dorchestor.

Read the full story in this week’s MCED. 3-4-2021.