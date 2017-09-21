Warriors open girls basketball season

CARLINVILLE (Sept. 17, 2017) – The eighth grade Carlinville Middle School Warriors won two of three games to start the 2017 girls basketball season.

Carlinville opened with a 33-20 win over Litchfield.

Peyton Drew scored 18 points; Jill Stayton added nine points, while Annabelle Hulin, Ella Walker and Alexis Norwood added two points each.

Against Pana last Friday, the Cavaliers won on the road 26-13. Stayton had 13 points; Drew added four; Norwood three; Morgan Broaddus, Karly Lambert and Walker had two points each.

Carlinville lost to Gillespie Monday night 36-22.

Stayton had 13 points; Norwood four; Broaddus three; Drew and Acacia Dyer had two points each.

Seventh grade

The CMS seventh grade team lost their first three games of the season.

Against Litchfield was a 38-10 defeat. Morgan Carrino had four points to lead the way for CMS, while Lillie Reels, Melanie Murphy and Malia Buford had two points each.

Carlinville lost to Pana 44-7, with Reels scoring all seven of the team’s points.

Monday against Gillespie, the Warriors lost 35-11 to the Indians.

Dyer scored five points; Reels had four points and Buford scored two points for CMS.