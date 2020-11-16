Ward 4 Carlinville alderman sworn in

Posted Monday, Nov. 16, 2020 at 7:20 p.m.

By: DANIEL WINNINGHAM

Enquirer~Democrat managing editor

At Monday’s City Council meeting, Carlinville Mayor Sarah Oswald appointed Victoria Wagstaff to fill the Ward 4 left by Oswald’s move to mayor earlier this fall.

Oswald, who announced her intent to seek election to the mayoral post in a Nov. 16 press release, will have another alderman post to fill as Ward 1 John Howard tendered his resignation Nov. 10.

Next meeting

The Carlinville City Council will hold its next regular meeting Monday, Dec. 7, at 6 p.m.