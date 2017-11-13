Wanda Wetherington, 77

GILLESPIE (Nov. 13, 2017) – Wanda (Sawyer) Wetherington, 77, passed away at 3:15 a.m., Thursday, Nov. 2, 2017, at Heritage Health of Gillespie, with her family by her side.

She was born March 3, 1940, in Bunker Hill, a daughter of the late Wilbur Sawyer and Lois (Culp) Sawyer Krieger.

Ms. Wetherington enjoyed gardening, playing bingo, watching westerns and visiting with friends and family.

Surviving are her children, Steve (Verdella Brink) Wetherington of Bethalto, Julia (Michael) Frieling of St. Charles, Mo., and David Gray of Illinois; seven grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; brothers, John (Ann) Krieger of Winder, Ga., Calvin Krieger of Yelm, Wash., Wayne (Pat) Krieger of Gillespie and Lyle (Cathy) Krieger of Walshville; a brother-in-law, Russell Adams of Mount Auburn; three nieces; two nephews; and her cat, Callie.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her step-father, Herb Krieger; a daughter, Starlet Gray; a sister, Nilda Adams; a grandson, Jonathan Frieling; and two husbands, David Gray and Tom Wetherington.

Cremation will be carried out per her request. Friends may call from 2 p.m. until services at 3:30 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 18, at Kravanya Funeral Home in Bunker Hill.

Memorials may be made to the Wounded Warriors Project.

Anyone wishing to send an online condolence may do so at kravanyafuneral.com.